Greg Scott, Livermore
"Shall I not have intelligence with the earth?" (Henry David Thoreau).
Thinking that we may survive without fossil fuels soon is delusional. Our culture is based on fossil fuels for a number of reasons, mainly relative abundance, energy density, convenience, ease of transport and storage, and politics.
"Windmills and solar panels are proliferating fast, but not fast enough to stave off the worst of climate change." ("New generation of carbon dioxide traps could make carbon capture practical", Science, March 2021). We will have to turn to new technologies in carbon dioxide sequestration to solve our carbon dioxide emissions problem.
Considering fanatical and money-centric implementations of solar and wind renewable energy let's pose a question: How much destruction of biodiversity and ecosystems are we going to acquiesce beyond giving us sufficient ecosystem services knowing these technologies will not solve the major causality of human-induced climate disruption?
In the last 10 years solar-electric has doubled in supplying electricity in the United States - from 1% to 2% - while human-generated carbon dioxide emissions have stayed roughly the same at 5 million metric tons. We have greatly reduced our use of coal and we are ever more dependent on natural gas, as the Texas power outage imbroglio demonstrated. Globally we have met one-tenth of the emissions goal of Paris COP21.
Solar-electric avid California is an exception by reducing its emissions significantly. If solar-electric is such a great idea, then why should California lessen the incentive for solar-electric on residential, commercial, and public spaces through initiating fees via the Net Energy Metering policy?
The Convention on Biological Diversity in 2010 drafted the Aichi Biodiversity Targets. The world has met none of them. The Aramis Solar Project and/or the SunWalker Solar Project in the North Livermore Valley will do what in this regard?
Once ecosystems are fragmented, as will be the case with these aforementioned solar developments, the broad ecosystem degrades. To paraphrase a UC Davis professor's comment on the Delta's fate: It is not that there will not be a remaining ecosystem, it is that the resulting ecosystem will be one we probably don't like, or be conducive to thriving, healthy human communities.
"Solar power and other renewables are the most sustainable forms of energy we possess. However, they are only sustainable if we harness them sustainably." ("There are grounds for concern about solar power", Aljazeera, April 2021).