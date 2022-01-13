Richard Andrews, Livermore
I don't think I can recall a greater display of questionable decisions, hidden moves, and lack of respect for the electorate since Warren G. Harding was POTUS.
It was 1920, and we were flush from war, & devastated by a virus. And the Democratic candidate was a fop. So, America got a shady fast-talking huckster who had friends with money and ambition. And wanted more. Harding rolled over to them and the corruption, as well as his constant need for money, women, and booze was like none we ever saw before. "Money Talks" was the byword until his demise. Fortunately, for America he had a stroke and was even more useless. So, the dogs found his "bones" in TeaPot Dome and brought the house of cards down. The Eden Project and the Jokester's Hotel, seem to the Money dreams of Our City Council, and AGAIN, Money Talks...as the saying goes. Look at what we citizens have told them on many occasions we want, and what they corrupted it to, "The Eden project." What a name. I think The Almighty should sue them for usurpation of the name, and defamation of character, as well as the manner in which it was done.
Ah, Now the hotel (which was questionable from the beginning). All of a sudden, it needs parking. Gee Whiz!! A hotel needs parking! Who would have thought that? Obviously not our Mayor, and City Council and their learned advisers. And who do they want to loan the developer the money to build it? Us! What a surprise. And how was the land obtained? Take a wild guess. Don't ask.
Going back to "Eden". If you look at the whole project, you'll see questionable moves by our "elected council" that seem to continually favor the contractor. Is anyone really surprised? I sure as heck am not. Who is watching the Watch Dogs? Is the question I'd like to see answers to.
So my friends and voting citizens of Livermore: Do not expect anything but another handout to the Money People, and not us. Money talks, not the constituency, with this crowd. The elections are coming, and I hope it is not too late for Livermore citizens.