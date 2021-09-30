Richard Andrews, Livermore
It is always a pleasure when the Gods of Olympus (aka. Livermore City Council) deign to show their superiority, excellence, and better understanding than we poor peasantry in matters that concern our city and its future. We who merely live under their benign oversight, and pay the taxes they spend, had informed them at meetings and with letters our displeasure at their roughshod acceptance of a severely altered Eden plan THAT WE DID NOT APPROVE. But they proceeded anyway. They chose to instead use their own superior "self-evaluation" and move on as their infallible brilliance deemed proper — namely, that Eden should get underway in anyway the Council deemed proper, by their own "self-evaluation".
Sure, they shamelessly had Eden pay a LOBBY firm (two?), to load in special speakers they recruited, as well as those who would get employment if the fiasco was allowed. They acted like shills and were packed into the comment time at the City Council Eden Project meeting to seem like "grassroots", when actually the majority opposed this questionable act. Sure, they tried to skirt around the obvious, while ignoring the fact they were acting against the citizens wishes. And lastly (but not least), sure they have denied they did any of the above. Oh, the pure joy of "self-evaluation". Sounds more like action from Mar-a-Lago, than Livermore.
I am told the mayor is aware of our distaste with his and his cronies' actions. And he fears a recall may happen. He and his gang of four need to go. Their efforts have pretty much ruined the downtown for the future, with the parking problem they have exacerbated with their effete approach that they know it all, and proceeded as they wish. Does this irresponsible behavior ever stop?
I feel at times the City Council of Livermore is behaving more like Chicago of the '50s with Mayor Daly doing as he pleases, than the wonderful small-town council we need. This entire cabal needs to be voted out in the next election. They have failed us.