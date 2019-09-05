It is not just a small number of citizens who support the Central Park Plan. We have no financial interest, and our “special” interest is that we care about the future of our special city. We have attended the downtown outreach workshops, written letters and attended meetings. Our volunteers have been getting petition signatures at stores, both Farmers Markets, the library and in our neighborhoods. Thousands of voters have signed the petition to vote for a better downtown plan.
The Central Park Plan has qualified for a vote. The Council should hold that vote soon and not try to move forward with the City’s Plan by approving development agreements with the hotel and other developers before the voters exercise their right to vote on the Central Park Plan.