Ron Sadler, Livermore
I would like to thank The Independent for publishing last week’s editorial “Climate Change is Here and Now.”
This piece clearly articulated the consequences of our warming planet and correctly placed the responsibility on those who have caused it, us.
So, what can we do about it? The good news is that there is a lot that each of us can do. From the food we choose to eat, the cars we choose to drive, how we choose to heat and light our homes and how we choose to travel, each of us has opportunities, every day, to choose to make a difference.
And in addition to the choices we can make to reduce our carbon emissions, we can use our voices to demand that Senators Feinstein and Padilla and Representative Swalwell make addressing the climate crisis their top priority, and to enact legislation that will put a price on carbon emissions.
A nationwide price on carbon emissions that reflects the true cost to our environment of burning carbon emitting fossil fuels would rapidly accelerate the transition of our economy, and the world, to non-polluting, clean sources of energy. It would also incentivize the development of new technologies in our county, giving us a competitive advantage as the rest of the world wakes up to the realities of a warming planet.
As members of the species that has caused this problem, each of us has a moral obligation to try and fix it. Please, choose to make a difference, learn what you can do to reduce your carbon emissions and tell our elected leaders, at all levels of government, to take bold and decisive actions to address this crisis. “The quality of life of the earth’s future inhabitants (including my grandchildren and yours) depends on it.”