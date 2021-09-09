Ron Sadler, Livermore
So, you are concerned about the climate crisis and are not sure what to do about. With everything that is going on in our country and the world, the thought of trying to take action to address the climate crisis can be overwhelming.
Know that you are not alone. These are very difficult times that all of us are facing. Also know that the climate movement needs you, it needs everyone, to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:
- Learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it.
- Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.
- Get involved; join a climate group, or maybe two or three. Ask how you can help. You might have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could definitely use that.
- Get political; take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government and demand that they take action. They were elected to office to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.
- Be courageously creative, use your talents.
- Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very freeing.
- Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul. Have hope.
“One of the beautiful things right now is that I can’t tell you how to be a climate activist. That’s up to you to figure out. But I CAN tell you that the movement needs you, and that you have a role in this that’s important and uniquely your own.” Peter Kalmus, climate scientist