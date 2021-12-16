Ron Sadler, Livermore
The unprecedented and devastating tornados in Kentucky on Saturday are yet again another reminder that our climate is rapidly changing, due to the warming of our planet. This warming is primarily caused by the excess accumulation of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere from mankind’s burning of fossil fuels since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, around 1800.
For the million years prior to 1880, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere ranged between 180 to 280 parts per million (ppm). In 1950 the level reached 300 ppm. Today it exceeds 415 ppm.
The average global temperature on Earth has increased by 2° Fahrenheit since 1880, with two-thirds of the warming occurring since 1975. Atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide are on track to reach levels, before the end of this decade, that have not occurred for 4.5 million years; a time when temperatures were 5°F to 7°F hotter and sea levels were 60 to 70 feet higher than they are today.
The truth is friends; our world is in very serious trouble. And unless mankind stops the continued polluting of the atmosphere from our dependance on burning fossil fuels very soon, it will be too late to save it.
So, what call we do about? First, educate yourself about the causes, consequences and actions needed to address the Climate Cri-sis. You can start by visiting NASA’s website on climate.
Second, talk about it; with family, friends, co-workers, the guy standing next to you in line, anybody and everybody to bring this crisis to the forefront of our everyday lives. Third, do what you can to reduce your and your community’s carbon emissions.
And last; demand of our leaders, at all levels of government, to lead our cities, counties, state and country in a rapid and equitable transition away from burning fossil fuels to heat our homes, generate our electricity and power our transportation.
Please, for the sake of your grandchildren and mine, help in any way you can to help protect our world for future generations and all of God’s Creation.