Ron Sadler, Livermore
From the unprecedented droughts and wildfires here in our state, to the rampant increase in catastrophic weather events across the globe, we are constantly reminded that our world is rapidly warming. So, what are we going to do about it?
There have been numerous studies and climate models that have found the most effective way to rapidly transition our economy away from burning carbon dioxide emitting fossil fuels to using clean sources of energy is to put a price on carbon emissions. And the most equitable way to do this is a mechanism called a Carbon Fee and Dividend.
This policy would impose fees on carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal, oil and gas as near as possible to the mine, well, or port of entry. The fees help account for the true cost of fossil fuel emissions, and not only creates a level playing field for all sources of energy, but also informs consumers of the true cost comparisons of various fuels when making purchase decisions.
The fees collected are returned to each American equally in the form of a monthly dividend payment. About two thirds of Americans will receive more in dividends than they pay in higher prices, with only the heaviest users of fossil fuels rightfully paying more.
The time to take decisive, economy wide action against Climate Change is NOW. Please write and call Senators Feinstein and Padilla, and Congressman Swalwell and ask that they make addressing the Climate Crisis a priority and to put a price on carbon emissions.
Below is contact information for our Senators and Congressman, and websites addresses to NASA’s website on Climate Change and Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s website about the Carbon Fee and Dividend and getting it enacted this fall. Thank you for your help!
www.feinstein.senate.gov (202) 224-3841
www.padilla.senate.gov (202) 224-3553
www.swalwell.house.gov (202) 225-5065