Teresa Miller, Livermore
Several years ago, the city council came up with a plan for the downtown development. They hired a public relations firm to hold numerous extensive and expensive public outreach meetings to find out what the public wanted in the downtown land area. The public attendees sat at tables of eight, and at each table were asked to draw the development plan that they agreed upon. After all the meetings and the public’s wishes were calculated and ranked, housing in the development was Not A Priority based on the extensive outreach sessions. In fact, housing was rated at the bottom of the priority list that was given for the project. Then, the council came up with several different developers, and eventually the Eden Housing development was picked, approving 130 housing units in a space that the public was not in favor of. Council wanted public input but did not act upon the public’s wishes.
The public remains alarmed because the city council will not budge, and want their wish list completed — 4-story housing placed in a primary position in the middle of downtown and across the street from another 4-story housing complex of 222 units. This is not at all what the public/citizens wanted in THEIR DEVELOPMENT, but the council thinks it’s their own personal development. Recently, the school district stated they could be selling their surplus property, and possibly use their resources to fund teacher workforce housing. In the current plan, hardly any teachers will qualify for the Eden Housing units. Why can’t the city purchase the property from the school district for the Eden project, and then we can have our big beautiful park? Who is going to win, city council priorities or citizen ranked priorities?