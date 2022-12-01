The Secret: The most powerful way to resist evil is with light, love, forgiveness, humility, compassion, transparency, and silence, respecting free-will and personal choice…to the extent you are able. Perennial wisdom guides that Evil, when dealt with through compassion, love, light, harmony, and transparency, ... retreats.
For the first time in recent history people are feeling captured as prisoners in their employment position...like a rug has just recently been pulled out from under them by fast moving global ethical, sociological, corporate shifts inflated through endless war, death, fear, and engineered chaos. Their companies seem to have betrayed them, forcing each employee into compliance. Somewhere, high in the corporate structure, the idiot in charge demands exactly the wrong solution…even these elite bosses are under some mystical occult spell….a Faustian Bargain like Daniel Webster.
Intuitively, we are indeed under mystical occult spells.. a Rudolf Steiner event. The elite idiots in charge have been captured and are defaulting to compliance through tyranny of uncreative, negative, tyrannical mystical occult energies.
Stuff that seems to help:
Listening to music and pleasant sounds help.
Projecting healing thought helps.
Projecting forgiveness to the extent possible, helps.
Asking the Universe for positive guidance, helps.
Daily physical exercise helps
Our churches’ group-think cliques do not teach forgiveness by action.
They quote the words “forgiveness”, “inclusiveness,” “tolerance,” but are quite unforgiving in their institutional actions. The “institutional goal” in practice, is not the fullness of your personal enlightenment. The institutional goal is, to keep the institution and pastor-priests in power at any cost.... ANY COST! Your suffering works for them. You are after all a miserable sinner in the practice of religious cannon. The church and academia is there to support your suffering. Suffer away…we feel your pain. Qui, moi ?
Overcome holiday melancholy-depression: Rethink words. Words carry energy. What we see as evil is after all part of “God’s” universe… (or if you prefer, “Source” instead of God, or “Infinite Wisdom.”, “Cosmic Oneness,”... many names that mean the same!) Evil is part of the universe! Dang it all!
When all else fails, adopt a pet and feed the pet yourself personally, daily.