A recent writer vented his frustrations about malfunctioning streetlights with a heavy dose of sarcasm. I can’t speak to the specific lights he referenced, but my observation of the lighting along our streets is very positive and especially so in comparison to other cities I have lived in. From my experience working in municipal governments, street lighting complaints run the gambit from “there’s not enough for my kids to play street hockey” to “it’s keeping me awake at night”.
There are a variety of reasons for lights not being installed or not working. These include some unusual but common ones, like theft of the copper wiring and being shot out (maybe by sleep deprived vigilantes or a high slap shot). My suggestion for this writer and others is to “own” your complaint. If you don’t get results or a satisfactory response, then make contact again or ask to speak to a supervisor or manager. And most importantly, provide the city with your contact information so they can get back to you with information or questions. A comment to a city worker can sometimes be effective (as mentioned by the writer), but it doesn’t take the place of direct contact by letter, email, phone or in person.
Oh, and by the way, given the size, complexity and diversity of our city and its services, the salary of our City Manager is a bargain for us residents.