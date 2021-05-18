Tony Green, Livermore
I was reading the OPED section of this newspaper when I came across a posting titled “Critical Race Theory” written by Owen Brovant. As an educated person of color, I figured I should have come across this term at least once before.
There were quite a few noteworthy things the author noted. The article said that CRT is a dagger aimed at the heart of the American culture. Furthermore, he disputed racism is an underlying principle of social organization in America and that it shapes all relationships and institutions, including family structure, the constitute application of the Law, in the content of education and that “White Privilege” does not reign in America and the western world.
The reality is this country was founded based on colonialism and exploitation. The idea of the free labor provided by slavery whose profit drove the European concept of the manifest destiny using racism as a justification prove these are the true tenets of an American culture you claim to say CRT is driving a dagger through.
Finally, it stated that until the middle of the 60s, we lived in peace and harmony. Maybe for you and people like you, but not for people like me. Jim Crow laws and institutionalized racism have kept minorities from living in peace and harmony. How does the author define peace and harmony? As if his definition is relevant to me.
In short, this is a denial of the history which shapes what life is like for minorities in Livermore and through the country. Your description of CRT is reactionary and dismisses the question why scholars of color would derive such a concept if everyone was thriving in a political system which everyone, regardless of race, are experiencing successful outcomes?
The history of this country since its start has been dark, foul and ugly. It would be unfair to ask you and people like you to undo 400 years of turmoil since my people were brought here against our will. But I do not think it is unreasonable to ask you to acknowledge the past. What is so hard about owning our history? Denying the events which shape us today prevents us going forward and healing as a diverse nation which this country is moving toward as each day passes.
I beg you - Own our past! That is the only way we can move forward as a people.