Let’s do an outreach process at public expense to let Livermore citizens think we are interested in their opinions. Let’s surprise them by adopting a downtown plan inconsistent with the public outreach results and pretend the plan is in agreement. P is for Pretend.
Let’s allow more housing than is required, housing that takes up almost half of the downtown parcel. Let’s ignore the fact that so much housing is going up all over Livermore and that housing was dead last in outreach preferences. Then let’s put a strip of grass between the four three-story affordable-housing projects and pretend it is a park for public use. P is for Pretend.
Let’s report the open space of our plan (where the public can go that does not include buildings, including sidewalks, green space, etc.), and pretend it is all park space. Let’s add playground equipment to a corner of the grass around the old Carnegie Library and pretend it can be a main park for a city of 90,000. P is for Pretend.
Let’s reduce the green space of the Stockmen’s Park property by surrounding it with buildings and hardscape to keep a westside hotel from being near Blacksmith Square. Let’s separate Stockmen’s Park from the residential housing projects with a wide walkway, but let’s pretend it is a continuous park from Livermore Avenue to L. P is for Pretend.
Let’s have downtown merchants and wineries whine about needing a boutique hotel without a restaurant, room service, on-site parking, or easy access for wine-country buses. Let’s pretend they are the ones paying for all the development, especially if it is unsuccessful. P is for Pretend.
Let’s pretend each visitor will drive downtown from Interstate 580 via Livermore Avenue in a vehicle with no GPS. Let’s pretend it is vital that they see their iconic hotel from the north side of a railroad trestle and ignore the fact that they will have no place to park when they get there. P is for Pretend.
Let’s pretend Measure P is just about a hotel. Let’s ignore the over 7,000 voters who signed the referendum knowing that if the eastside hotel (Measure P) wins, the Central Park Plan will not be possible. Let’s pretend all those voters are stupid and misled because the word “park” is not included in the document. P is for Pretend.
Let’s claim there is just a small group against us trying to delay things. Let’s forget that we could have listened to citizens during the outreach, created a plan that respected them (minimal housing, lots of parking, a westside hotel, and a central park from the Bankhead to L) and moved ahead a whole lot sooner. Let’s pretend we just want progress. P is for Pretend. Vote “No” on Measure P.