Richard Andrews, Livermore
Many a San Franciscan has said that they had the worst DA with Chason Boudin. And perhaps they were close to that appraisal. However, if they’d looked across the Bay Bridge, they would have seen Pamela Price of Alameda County. Or, as she prefers: “Madam District Attorney”. If there was ever a DA less competent in the effort to support justice, I have not seen one yet. She is abysmal in every aspect of the position that I have seen. We need to recall her ASAP! I am a proud Liberal, as those who know me are well aware. But her actions offend even my left leaning sensibilities to the point of saying, “Enough!” There needs to be a petition started to remove her now. If there is one, I’d like to see it, so I can sign it.