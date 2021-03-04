Kaylee DeLand - Borgen Project Ambassador, Livermore
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for international coordination in combating harmful viruses and infectious diseases.
As a global leader, it is vital that the United States supports the safety and wellbeing of foreign nations. The importance of working collaboratively with other countries to address global health risks has previously been established in the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These efforts have received bipartisan support because the wellbeing of the United States is closely tied to the wellbeing of our global partners.
The Global Health Security Act, introduced in Congress last month, strengthens our national security by ensuring proper implementation of the GHSA and adopting a collaborative, multinational approach to the prevention and mitigation of disease spread. This act would work with a variety of agencies to ensure a whole-of-government approach among relevant agencies. Overall, this act would allow for better preparedness for potential future outbreaks and work to prevent the spread of diseases.
As the current COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, global health threats have clear security, humanitarian, and economic implications. One thing that has been made apparent over the past year is that viruses do not respect borders. This is why a collaborative, coordinated approach is essential in protecting the health and safety of both Americans and our global partners.
As a Borgen Project Ambassador, I am urging Representative Eric Swalwell to cosponsor the Global Health Security Act. I hope that you join me in this effort.