Thomas Soules, Livermore
Eden housing claims that it might lose $14.5 million if it does not go ahead with its plan to build the proposed huge, 3 and 4-story housing complex on the downtown Lucky site.
Others say that it will not lose this money if a different site, such as north of Railroad Avenue, is chosen. I am not a lawyer, but clearly feel that making this area on the Lucky site a park, rather than huge 3 and 4-story residential buildings will greatly enhance the city. In fac, now that we have seen what has happened on the Groth Brother's site as a result of the building of large residential structures, I think it is imperative, absolutely necessary, that we preserve the area across the street as a park if we do not want the character of our downtown to be destroyed.
Let's consider the worst case. Eden does not get the $14.5 million, and the city puts up the money for building the housing elsewhere. Put this in perspective. The lab spends that amount of money every three to four days. There are single-family homes in the area that sell for more than that amount of money.
It seems to me that even in this worst-case scenario, if the city spent the $14.5 million it would be the best investment it ever made for the good of the community.