Daryl R. Carlson, Livermore
I applaud the unanimous decision by our city council and mayor to construct Eden Affordable Housing on land purchased with a grant requiring that use.
A small but vocal group persists in the fallacy that a space abutting three of Livermore busiest streets, with a majestic view of the back end of First Street businesses is somehow ripe for a “park.” If anything, this group of the usual suspects with yet another PAC is a perpetual campaign – first, the East side hotel was too tall, then they wanted a luxury hotel for the rich that was resolutely rejected by Livermore voters two to one. Now, it’s stall construction until land can be acquired in the block north of Railroad Avenue, so that working families can be shoved next to the railroad tracks.
The need for affordable housing is absolute. For people seeking a park, I recommend LARPD’s Sycamore Grove, Brushy Peak and East Bay Regional Parks. You are not going to see any bobcats at the downtown space.