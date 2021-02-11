Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Livermore may not know it, but we are facing a future parking crisis.
The warning flag went up in 2017 when the results of the Outreach Program were compiled. Residents were asked what their concerns were regarding downtown development. Not enough parking was the number response, followed by community character.
Revitalize downtown was the city’s rally cry in 2004. Bring more people to Livermore. Make Livermore a destination. Well, attracting people means attracting and parking their cars. A study by MIT Transportation Alternatives states 30% to 50% of traffic congestion in downtown centers is generated by drivers searching for a parking space.
To date, we are looking at building conventional parking structures at L Street and at North I St. One is 4.5 stories for 500 vehicles, and the second one is 3 stories with 250 vehicles.
Do you know that robotic parking garages use an average of 50% less land area for the same amount of parking as compared to conventional concrete, ramp-style garages? Robotic parking can provide 2 to 3 times more parking spaces compared to concrete ramps in conventional parking structures.
Robotic (automated) parking is a solution for Livermore’s future parking challenge.
Robotic parking garages are more economical - $35,000 vs. $55,000 per parking space. They are greener – by reducing pollution inside the garage using electro-mechanical automated parking machinery to move cars into parking spaces, lower fuel consumption, minimal lighting, power, and ventilation requirements, and contributes to Livermore’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) to help reduce greenhouse gas emission levels. It is safer - no assailants, robbers, no walking alone at night to car, no fender benders, no door dings, no vandalism, no theft of vehicle contents, as vehicles are stored in an enclosed building, and suitable for handicap parking as entry-exit terminals are 16 feet wide to meet ADA requirements.
What is in it for Livermore? Many more available parking spaces than previously planned, a solution for Eden housing’s expensive underground parking at $85,000 per space, and a reduction in traffic congestion for those driving around looking for a parking space. Robotic parking garages generate revenue, contribute to reducing the carbon footprint, and provide electric vehicle charging at each transfer pallet when you plug in – car is charging while parked, which will be a requirement as the combustible engine is phased out.
Livermore’s future points to robotic (automated) parking.