In 2014, City staff worked with the consulting firm of Nelson Nygaard to develop a Downtown Parking Management Study to evaluate strategies and actions that can be undertaken to ensure convenient, available parking continues to be provided Downtown.
The study found that it’s difficult to find available parking in the highest demand areas, that some employees park for long periods near businesses, and that redevelopment will remove most of the surface parking on the development site.
The study provided 14 strategies including enforcement of time limit signs to an employee parking program.
After the 2017 downtown development public outreach program, residents still cited the lack of parking as their number one concern.
Livermore concurred and published a newsletter on Downtown Re-Development Parking, stating that “There’ll be an estimated 1,623 to 1,728 parking spaces – a significant increase from the 1,148 spaces prior to construction.”
Today, parking downtown is the worst ever. Try finding a parking space on First, Second and Third Streets, between McLeod and L Streets, between 9 and 5 without driving around the block a couple of times looking for a space.
Last heard, the hotel developer found that constructing underground parking for 100 vehicles under the hotel is cost prohibitive, and that the City is creating parking spaces on North I St. adjacent to the existing parking garage for valet parking.
With 222 condos being built on the SW corner of Railroad Ave. and L St., and with the City of Livermore contemplating building 130 condo units on the SE corner, we can only hope that the builders provide two parking spaces per condo unit under the buildings.
Even with underground condo building parking, there doesn’t seem to be enough parking spaces for residents, guests and vendors, and the inevitable overflow parking from condo buildings always winds up as street parking and public garage parking.
Veterans Way is our new mid-block street between Livermore and Railroad Ave. with approximately 30 street parking spaces adjacent to the 130 condos. Not much of a chance for the general public to park in these street parking spaces.
With a proposed 5-story, 500 vehicle parking garage on L St. scheduled to be built in 2019/2020, one can’t but help think that some vehicles from the two condo buildings at Railroad Ave. and L Street will park in the free parking garage.
The idea of free parking downtown may already be a thing of the past. The future suggests revenue coming from parking enforcement, parking meters and automated parking garages to help pay for downtown revitalization.