Athena Lynch, Livermore
The council’s recent decision to add additional parking spaces to downtown parking structures by re-striping presents an opportunity for a win-win-win!
When restriping, the city must create an area for oversized vehicles. This is Livermore, and a number of citizens do drive large SUVs and trucks. Currently, when a large vehicle parks in a garage space, it can encroach on the adjacent space, effectively occupying two spaces. Narrowing spaces will only exacerbate this situation. Adding some oversized parking spaces will be a win-win.
In addition, restriping the parking spaces will allow staff to correct the angle. Anyone who has ever parked in the downtown structure has seen the numerous vehicles parked catty-corner in stalls, making it difficult to park in adjacent spaces comfortably.
This can and should be corrected as part of the restriping project making it a win-win-win!