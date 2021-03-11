Pat Wheeler, Livermore
I understand that the City has voted to narrow half the spaces in downtown parking structures from 8.5 feet to 8 feet.
Who are they supporting? Auto body shops, car detailers, manufacturers of side mirrors, car dealers of mini-size autos?
My car, including side mirrors, is 7 feet wide, and my son’s mid-size car is 6.5 feet. Once the doors are opened, they are even wider. We cannot assume that the adjacent cars are parked in the middle of their spaces. Even 8.5 feet is tight for our cars to get in and out of. Think of parents trying get their child out of or into a car seat, or trying to load groceries into the back seat, or people with limited mobility and maybe a walker trying to get in and out of the car without hitting vehicles next to them.
I measured the width of parking spaces in several commercial lots and public parking areas. They ranged from 9 to 10 feet. At times, with people parking inappropriately, it can be a challenge to get in and out of them with the doors open. This weekend, I saw a police car parked over the white line between the spaces.
At times. I have had to drive around in the Railroad Garage looking for a spot where adjacent vehicles aren’t so close to the edge or with oversized vehicles taking up most of the width of the 8.5 feet wide spaces. Narrower spaces will only exacerbate this problem. I doubt that half the vehicles in Livermore are mini-vehicles.
The Eden Housing development will add to the parking deficit. It was short 98 parking spaces. With the narrowing of spaces, it may only gain four spaces, leaving it 94 spaces under the city code and causing more of us to circle the downtown looking for parking.
I am also concerned about the size of spaces for people with disabilities. Someone with a motorized wheelchair and a large van with a side ramp to get in and out of the vehicle needs a 10-foot space, plus more than five feet to get in and out of the vehicle with a ramp down. What are the plans for those people?
Yes, we need more parking in downtown. But we need it for all people, not just agile ones with small cars.