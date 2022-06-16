Eric Dillie, Livermore
Doing good in your community was never so tasty, or so easy! Partners for Change Tri-Valley is hosting a Spaghetti Cookoff at Fiver Rivers Aviation at the Livermore Airport. Come hang out in a real hangar as you taste some our local favorites. We have several restaurants, breweries and wineries all coming out to support this worthy cause.
So, who will earn the title of "Best Spaghetti of the Tri-Valley Area?” Which beer or wine will be your favorite? Open Heart Kitchen and City Serve will also be onsite. Don't miss this unique opportunity to join our community in their efforts to alleviate poverty!
There are multiple ways you can support. Below, you can purchase drink and food tickets with an advanced sale discount, or you could sign up below to volunteer to pour or serve day of. (P.S. You can actually do both as most shifts are half-day!) Don't forget to share with your friends and family, as well.
All proceeds will support Partners for Change Tri-Valley. We are a community-based effort to empower people to chart their course out of poverty and toward self-sufficiency by intentionally creating personal relationships that bridge financial class lines. We offer a transformative curriculum and community networking, as we believe that everyone has enough money, meaning and friends to thrive. Learn more at: https:/www.eventbrite.com/e/348370073267