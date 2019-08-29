What’s really frustrating for me is in reading the Mailbox of The Independent from this week, Jan Brovont wrote about people being “impatient to get the downtown built out.”
Impatient? It’s been years, I think we have been plenty patient. The correct wording should have been about being annoyed with the constant delay tactics being put forward by a few people who think they know better than the city council, on what the citizens of Livermore want.
Also in this issue is a lengthy “article” complete with a picture of both “plans.” The problem with the comparison is only one is an actual plan. In this article it also mentions the need for rezoning the area to make the picture even viable to develop into a plan, how long will that take?
In describing the parking garage in place of the hotel, they mention a signature street level restaurant, which would then limit parking to two floors (remember their last initiative limits the building on that site to three stories), they don’t mention the rooftop bar, if that is still planned, it too would take away from the parking.
They also want another restaurant in the “larger” and “quaint” hotel, how does large and quaint go together? With all the local restaurants including Range, Rusty’s, and all the establishments along First Street between L St. and Livermore Ave., do we need two more? The reason the city didn’t want a restaurant in the hotel was to encourage visitors to go downtown to our wonderful local restaurants.
The article specifically talks about the city’s plan for studio, 1 and 2 bedroom affordable housing, but is misleading in striking out the word “affordable” but then trying to backtrack with Ms. Reus stating, “It’s not true that we don’t intend it to be affordable housing.” If that is factual, then why strike out the word “affordable”? She also states they want “small units to attract a certain demographic, but that demographic needs housing too.” Why is it not more transparent? Jan Brovont has been open about how great the 400 sq. ft. communal units will be. I’m not sure the demographics they are speaking of - who would want to live in these dorm-type units downtown?
I would agree communal units could be great. Becky Sunshine mentioned the units in Davis that her daughter enjoyed, but also mentioned a community garden and shared responsibilities for cooking family-style meals. This sounds nice for somewhere else in town, downtown across from a “large” “quaint” hotel doesn’t seem like the best place for such living.