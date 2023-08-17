Linda Lou, Livermore
This is in response to the article published on Aug. 10, 2023, titled Chief Presses DA to Increase Charges in Robbery Case. It’s a sad time in our community when the police must plead to the DA to impose sentences on violent criminals that will deter them from committing future crimes. Pamela Price is our wonderful Alameda County DA that ran on the premise that violent offenders should get a slap on the wrist all in the name of Criminal Justice Reform. Unless you are completely out of touch, you have seen what happened to San Francisco after Chesa Boudin was elected District Attorney. What was once a thriving, beautiful, destination city is now an unsafe armpit riddled with crime. If you didn’t know already, Chesa Boudin’s parents were part of the violent Weather Underground who killed two police officers and a Brinks guard. He was raised as a radical and, not surprising at all, was elected also on the premise of being a Criminal Justice Reform advocate. Chesa Boudin was recalled by the same constituents that voted him in due to the incredible damage he did to the City of San Francisco. After getting into office, the criminal element ran so rampant, the residents recalled him for being too lenient. They made a mistake, corrected it, but it was too little too late for poor SF. The once thriving city lost countless businesses, tourism, and innocent lives. Now Alameda County voted for Pamela Price who shares the exact soft on crime ideology. And what do we have to show for it so far? Approximately 25 prosecutors and investigators have resigned since she took office and criminals are now given preferential treatment over victims. For those of you who think supporting this is in “style” these days, I ask that you really look at what you are supporting and instead of trying to adapt these woke idealistic pipe dreams, consider what is safe for your family and the members of your community. Democrat or Republican, I don’t care. Think and pay attention to what is REALLY happening to our cities, our State, and the entire County under the leadership of people like Pamela Price. It ain’t good.