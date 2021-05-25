Lawrence Thompson, Livermore
I have lived in Livermore since 1973 and worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 40 years. I truly appreciate the qualities and ambiance that make Livermore a remarkable community. A telephone poll and countless letters to the editor in the Independent over many weeks show that most Livermore residents oppose the downtown Eden Housing plan. Residents object to the idea of four-story apartment buildings facing each other across L Street and the lack of open space. The revised Eden Housing plan has much larger buildings than the ones illustrated in the Yes-on-P literature, and the green space that would have provided a community centerpiece has disappeared. Residents like me are bewildered by the lack of common sense behind these changes. Now is the last chance for our elected representatives to actually respect the will of the people by scrapping the revised Eden Housing plan in favor of development that most residents find attractive and inviting. Council members, please pay close attention to the irreversible development legacy you will be creating in our cherished community.