Helga Christopherson, Livermore
Ellen Turner nailed it in her letter about the downtown project in the Feb. 11 issue of the Independent.
Lucy (aka powers that be) is still pulling the football away as Charlie Brown (aka Livermore residents) tries to kick it. But there is always more.
The solar "farm" project hasn't gone away yet. Continuing vigilance is required, and and just last week (thank God for the Independent's local coverage) we read of a proposal to operate B-737s out of the Livermore airport, so the elite of the Bay Area don't have to go to Oakland or San Jose for their charter or private flights.
The article is replete with assurances that, no, it will not be noisy for the people who live near the airport. According to David Decoteau, airport manager, "There will be no traditional commercial passenger service provided by Kaiser air."
While that sounds nice, it is a slippery slope from charter service to more charter service to full-blown charter flights, and this time via Livermore-based B-37s. It depends on who defines "traditional passenger service." The many of us who participated in the airport wars years ago probably remember the assurances that Livermore would never be open to big planes. B-37s are big planes.
“Charlie, kick the football again,” Lucy says.
Charles Schultz, creator of Charlie Brown, was one observant artist. There was an episode, done late in Schultz' career, in which Snoopy had a nightmare in which he was portrayed as an abused sled dog who finally couldn't take it anymore. The sweet dog became a killer animal. It was a nightmare … in the comics. Like what is happening around here now.
In this matter, I think we should pay attention to the needs of Livermore and Pleasanton residents, not business and sports elites.