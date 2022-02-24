David Rounds, Livermore
On Feb. 8, Alameda County held a public meeting on setting policy around regulating utility-scale solar developments in rural East Alameda County. Many of us who attended were concerned that this “public outreach” effort would be nothing more than an effort by the county to provide themselves cover from criticism for a foregone conclusion. An effort to “tick the box” for community engagement.
While this remains a concern, I am hopeful that the Board of Supervisor’s decisions around solar policy will be influenced by some of the consistent themes heard from the public during this policy meeting.
It was clear that all of the 60+ participants in this event agreed that Climate Change was an existential crisis and everything possible should be done to accelerate a conversion to clean energy. The attendees of this workshop had almost as many ideas on what the county should do around solar as there were people in the meeting. Even with this, there were some very encouraging and common themes in the report out from participants at the conclusion of the meeting.
An important theme was to protect prime farmland and value open space. Agricultural lands should be used as a last resort and the first focus should be on distributed solar. Put solar everywhere you can on already disturbed land, on rooftops of commercial and public buildings, parking lots and over canals and create incentives for cities, businesses and residents to do this type of solar. Do this first before using farmland.
Several attendees pointed out that California is experiencing a twin crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change and any policy developed by the county needs to protect biodiversity and open space and incentivize distributed solar in urban areas before considering covering agricultural land, prime soils and important biological habitat in the rural portions of the county.
As the solar policies are finalized it is my hope that staff and the Board of Supervisors incorporate some of this important feedback.