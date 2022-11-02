The possibility of a greenway downtown between S. L Street and S. Livermore Avenue extending to Stockman’s Park is a grand idea. It is an idea that can benefit downtown, the downtown businesses, the downtown residents, and Livermore tourists and residents for the next 200 years.
The idea of putting 130 drab apartments downtown benefits those occupants and ignores all other Livermorians and tourists coming here to enjoy the wineries and the eateries. This is not an issue for now, but an issue for the next number of generations. This is not an issue for us, the voters of today, but for our children and grandchildren, and the downtown businesses of today and tomorrow.
Tourists would like to see a greenway from the new hotel extending all the way to the Legacy Apartments. They will be able to go outside for a walk, walk their dogs, meet and greet friends and relatives outside, and enjoy some sense of spaciousness. The other option is to fill up what the eye can see with an ordinary apartment house, that can be placed anywhere other than in the prime real estate that is downtown.
Don’t be shortsighted. Vote for a new mayor and city council that will u-turn the mistakes of the past two city councils and make decisions. Vote for Mop, Barrientos, and Wahrer. Vote for the future, not for now and yourselves.