John Lawrence, Livermore
Voters, especially the more experienced ones, need to support our local schools by voting YES on Measure A. Please remember, the public schooling that you received was due to your parents, your grandparents and others voting to support education for you. Taxes may be a sharp burr under a lot of saddles, but education is the best way to help our kids become successful and will brighten our collective future.
Letters opposing Measure A question high administrative salaries, legal wording and where the money is actually spent. If you look at top administrative salaries in other comparable school districts or for similar high tech sector positions, the Superintendent’s compensation is a good bargain for Livermore, especially given our Superintendent’s exceptional and effective leadership. The concerns as to where the tax money is actually spent seems to be all over the place. One person criticized the size of a new swimming pool. Of course, he didn’t mention that his preferred 50-meter pool cost more than twice as much to construct and operate, takes up more than twice the area a 25-yard pool does and primarily benefits only those few competitive swimmers who actually need that distance. Other complaints mentioned wording in the various codes and measures, funds going to salaries, and questionable spending by the district. Whatever the rationale is to oppose Measure A, it comes down to priorities and trust. If you hold education as a high priority and trust a school district that has the excellent reputation and success that ours does, then please vote YES on Measure A.