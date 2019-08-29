Several weeks ago, there was a terrible tragedy on East Avenue. I won’t speak for the specifics, and I won’t speak for the family, though I have messaged with them. I encourage you to sign the family’s petition for street safety at www.thepetitionsite.com/951/089/648/petition-for-enhanced-public-safety-now/.
What I do know is that there have been many injuries on East Avenue, and all over town, as detailed in the city’s active transportation plan. I know that no one ever deserves to die for a mistake while walking, no matter whether the driver or the pedestrian make the mistake. And I know that other places recognize that fatal traffic crashes are not a force of nature, but a byproduct of the way we design our streets.
We must get moving on our “First Phase” improvements as the city plan defines them, which includes a study of East Avenue. Although there has been progress, there is still much to do.
I’ve personally seen staff make improvements to streets around town “for free” during repaving, and I appreciate their work tremendously - on Vancouver, Stanley, and others coming soon. They should have the resources to continue. However, at a certain point we will get to projects which do have real tradeoffs. We must budget for those changes too.
But beyond budget, we also need to have the political will to have tough conversations, and to rethink what outreach means and who it serves. That means starting with an aim in mind: No more traffic deaths. No street safety improvements only after someone has died. Proactive, data-driven analysis of dangerous streets, understanding of international solutions, and resources to redesign so they are fixed. In fewer words, Vision Zero.