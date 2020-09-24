Janeen Rubino-Brumm, Pleasanton
I have lived in Pleasanton for 28 years and our two sons, now 23 and 21, went to Lydiksen Elementary, Hart Middle School, and Foothill High School. I’ve known Jerry Pentin for about 20 years, and for as long as I can remember, Jerry has always been involved in our community, giving back to the city he loves. Whether it was Pleasanton North Rotary, task forces, boards, committees, commissions, or the last eight years serving on the City Council, he has always worked to make Pleasanton the best place to live for all residents.
When I say all residents, I mean all. My oldest son, Andrew, is developmentally disabled. Jerry has always taken the time to have discussions with Andrew and is truly interested in the issues that are important to him. He has even called or emailed to follow up on these issues once they had been discussed at council meetings. Because of Jerry, Andrew feels like a valued member of our community.
Jerry cares about Pleasanton, cares about all in our community, and has served this city for over 25 years. He has the compassion, honesty, and experience it takes to be an exceptional mayor. Please join me in voting for Jerry Pentin for Pleasanton mayor.