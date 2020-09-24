Becky Dennis, Pleasanton
l strongly support Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.
My number one reason is Jerry’s character and compassion, which he has shown during his many years of unmatched service to our community. We owe so many of Pleasanton’s community amenities to his hard work: open space, safe bike lanes, trails, recreational facilities, our vibrant downtown, and the range of housing opportunities that Jerry has fought to make accessible to all our residents.
Pentin is the best person to lead the city council as we undertake the challenge of crafting our next housing element: providing affordable workforce housing that will support Pleasanton’s small businesses and corporate enterprises, and reduce traffic and air pollution from our ever-growing in commute.
Jerry’s track record of working with both new and longtime residents to bring needed and beneficial change is truly unmatched. He is the only candidate who has consistently transformed unmet needs into community assets.
As an advocate for affordable workforce housing, environmental activist, and former city council member, I recommend Jerry Pentin for mayor.