Carolyn Spain, Pleasanton
During my 30-plus years as a Pleasanton resident I have engaged with past and current public officials and their staff to work through various community issues. Please research the candidates before you vote. Integrity, trust, and working with (not against) our community are incredibly important traits for our next mayor. While public statements may sound good, prior actions are a much better gauge of an individual’s character.
Jerry Pentin has a strong history and focus on the priorities that are critical to Pleasanton’s future—public safety, housing, traffic, schools, and economic development—and he displays tremendous integrity. Those are the reasons why Pentin has my vote for mayor.