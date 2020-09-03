Vamshi Krishna, Pleasanton
When we bought our home and moved to Pleasanton last year, we met Jerry Pentin., as our families share a fence. Jerry and his wife have been very welcoming and warm. Over time, I realized that Jerry is passionate about Pleasanton. He does an annual fundraiser for veterans, has made substantial contributions to our beautiful downtown, initiated a ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products in our city, supported a Costco in Pleasanton, and is a contributor and champion of our beautiful parks, especially Bernal Patelco Park and Pleasanton Ridge hiking trails.
Personally, one thing I observed about Jerry that is quite refreshing in today’s politics is that he is honest and straightforward. His words, promises and actions are all in sync. I have seen this many times as his neighbor. With Jerry Pentin, what you hear is what you get.
As our next mayor, he would make our beautiful city even better and safer for all of us. I strongly support Jerry Pentin as our next Mayor.