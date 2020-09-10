Gina Piper, Pleasanton
When you get to know Jerry Pentin, as I have – as a friend and fellow community service volunteer – you learn he is prepared to serve Pleasanton as an outstanding mayor.
Jerry is disciplined, smart and knowledgeable. He credits his service as a Marine Corps officer for teaching him the value of honesty, loyalty, and devotion to duty. In 30 years of public service, he has devoted his considerable energy to two terms on the Pleasanton City Council and numerous boards, committees, and commissions where he mastered the nuances of many major issues that he is likely to encounter as mayor.
Jerry will fight to retain local control of city government from state legislators and agencies while advocating for affordable housing. He will continue the city’s support for its award-winning schools. He will advocate for sustainable budget management, city pension reform, cultural inclusiveness, a strong business environment, and Pleasanton’s ongoing commitment to parks, ridge lines, and bicycle and pedestrian routes for all.
Closer to home, he is a devoted family man and one of only three honorary members of Pleasanton North Rotary, because of his past work as club president and on-going, hands-on participation in its numerous community services projects. Pentin is always there when you need him, which is why I support him for mayor.