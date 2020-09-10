Jim Brice, Pleasanton
As a friend of Jerry Pentin, I have learned that he has the heart and head to become the next great mayor of Pleasanton.
His heart reflects his strong character, forged through experiences as a Marine and past president of the Pleasanton North Rotary. As a Marine, Jerry learned the meaning of Semper Fi, a pledge of loyalty to God, country and fellow Marines. He is sure to bring the values of duty, honor, and integrity to meeting his responsibilities as mayor.
As a Rotarian, he exemplifies its values of “Service Above Self.” Rotarians have expressed themselves locally in hands-on and financial support of essential community services, and globally through Rotary International’s initiatives to eradicate polio and to serve disadvantaged communities in many ways.
You only need to talk with Jerry for a few minutes to know he is knowledgeable and smart. His experiences as a Pleasanton city councilman for eight years and his participation in numerous committees, boards, and commissions for more than 20 years shine through. He holds carefully considered positions on all key issues affecting Pleasanton, but he also listens to alternative viewpoints and is flexible enough to modify his stances when it is in the best interest of the city and its residents.
For these reasons, Jerry Pentin has my vote. I hope he has your vote, too.