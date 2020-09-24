Jay Hertogs, Pleasanton
I’ve decided to vote for Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.
After careful consideration, Jerry is the right person for our next mayor. I talked with Jerry last weekend near the farmer’s market. Visited his website on Facebook and pulled up his bio on the city’s website.
Here are just a few of the things I’ve learned:
Jerry has been actively involved in local government since 1997.
He doesn’t accept donations from developers or special interest groups.
He is committed to protecting our open space, ridge line and natural resources.
He supports our business community and strives to maintain a strong revenue base for our city.
He is a strong advocate for pension reform and a sustainable budget.
He believes and fights to retain local control of our city government.
He served our country as a Marine.
He is effective in collaborating to ensure affordable housing for our residents, seniors and workforce.
This is only part of why I’m voting for Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton. I hope you will join me.