Dr. Ryan Spuller, Pleasanton
I’m asking you to vote for Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton. As a small business owner in Pleasanton, I believe it is imperative that we elect a mayor with experience and support for the small business community. As a business owner himself, Jerry knows that small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and has a proven track record of support.
With COVID-19 causing so much economic hurt for so many local businesses, I trust Jerry to be the leader we need to help us recover from this tough year. His council experience over the last two terms and his passion for the city of Pleasanton make him the best choice as our next mayor.
I’ve learned since being introduced to Jerry six years ago that he genuinely enjoys giving back to the city he loves. As a Marine veteran, he understands the meaning of hard work and has the ability to make tough decisions. When you cast your vote this fall, please consider Jerry Pentin for mayor.