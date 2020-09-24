Jerry Thorne, Mayor of Pleasanton
I have known and worked with Jerry Pentin for more than 20 years. As the current mayor of Pleasanton, I feel well-qualified to address his dedication to our community and his absolute integrity.
Jerry’s training as a Marine has provided him with the leadership skills required to ensure our city remains one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
This is a city in which our families are protected by a community-oriented, well-trained, highly skilled and fully dedicated police department. As the son of a police officer, Jerry is uniquely qualified to address questions of police reform. He knows our department subscribes to a community policing model. He knows our citizens’ oversight committee, the City Council, is already in place.
During Jerry’s 8 years as a council member, he has served on several commissions, committees and task forces at the local, state, county and federal level. This has earned him recognition from other officials and he is well prepared to be a strong voice for Pleasanton when it comes to presenting the city's stance on matters of importance, including maintaining local control of our land-use decisions and other important issues.
As a member of the Firehouse Arts Center and Veteran’s Memorial Hall task forces, he helped guide the reinvention of two Pleasanton treasures into facilities we can all admire and enjoy. Please join me in voting for Jerry Pentin for Pleasanton mayor.