Vicki LaBarge, Pleasanton
Here is why I am voting for Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton:
He is honest and will tell you the truth, whether it is what you want to hear it or not, unlike his opponent who will say things you want to hear but are impossible to follow through on.
His experience on various committees and commissions in this city gives him the most well-rounded experience for being mayor.
He is a strong leader who will stand up for Pleasanton when being faced with housing and other mandates from Sacramento. He knows how to work and negotiate with state lawmakers.
His position on our schools and how the city can help the school district. I heard his plan firsthand at a neighborhood meeting. If you can attend one and learn about Jerry and his vision for our city, it is well worth your time.
His track record! This is the most important reason. Seriously, check out his opponent’s voting track record and then make your decision.
During these challenging times with so many unknowns, I personally want our city to be led by an experienced leader who will deliver planned progress for our future. This is what Jerry will deliver.