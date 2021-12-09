Alan Heckman, Livermore
The City is planning to provide a ballot measure to raise our taxes.
One approach used to pass parcel taxes is to promise an exemption for homeowners 65 and older. This is the case with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District parcel tax.
The exemption is not automatic. You have to fill out a form with the school district and supply your personal information to prove your eligibility.
On the Alameda County Government websites, you can look up the tax bill of your neighbor, your friends. You can even look up the tax bill of any homeowner, such as Livermore Mayor Robert Woerner or Livermore Independent Publisher Joan Seppala. So, I did.
I am wondering, as I look online, why has the Livermore school parcel tax been taken off our Mayor's property tax bill? His financial disclosures show he has significant assets.
It is in the public interest to know if our Mayor believes the schools are not worth $11.50 a month.
Joan Seppala pays the school parcel tax. I am sure she and her husband would qualify if they wanted, but they pay it.
Why are Mayor Bob Woerner and his allies – who say they care about the entire community – attacking Joan Seppala for not caring because she wants Eden Housing moved across the street and she wants the number of affordable units increased by 100?
Bob Woerner, don’t throw stones if you live in a tax-exempt house.
If we voters see that our elected officials tell us taxes are good for the community, but not good for themselves, will we support more taxes?