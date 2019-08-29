Joan Seppala, publisher of The Independent, is being attacked again, this time for giving the voters of Livermore a chance to make the final decision on the city’s Downtown Plan. Joan’s and her allies’ plan differs substantially from the city council’s plan so it is not unreasonable to let the voters decide between the two. The outcome will determine how the center of town looks, feels and fulfills the desires of Livermore residents for generations to come.
Understandably, some people like the city council plan better. Others just want it over with so they can move on. But the California Constitution reserves to the people the right to make many important decisions, and this is one of those times. Joan and Citizens for a Livermore Central Park are giving voters the choice, and for this she is being pilloried.
Joan has steely determination to fight for what she believes, and she puts her money where her mouth is, unlike so many of her detractors. Fortunately, Joan’s vision is usually spot on —witness the beautiful open space and agricultural land surrounding Livermore protected by voter-approved urban growth boundaries, a performing arts center unique in the Tri-Valley, and the revitalization of First Street into a charming business and restaurant success story. While many people deserve credit for these achievements, Joan has been at the center of all of them. She has improved the quality of life for Livermore residents like no other, and her vision will stand the test of time.