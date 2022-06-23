Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
To: Trump Supporter with juno.com Email Address:
Today, June 18, is the 4th time this year that you have responded to my personal email address with your opposing opinion of President Biden because of my Letters to the Editor of the Livermore Independent which support President Biden and oppose Trump.
The first time this year was January 29, 2022, when you sent your response to me which consisted of a personal insult plus an Italian vulgarity; you sent it twice on that day. On June 15, three days ago, my personal email address again received your opposing opinion to my letter that was published in the Livermore Independent on Thursday, June 9. Your opposing email to me today is number four. God only knows how many more you will send to me.
At this point, this is definitely harassment and also cowardice on your part. If you have a different opinion, to which you are entitled, at least have the courage to send your response to the newspaper with your name so everyone will know your opinion. Of what are you so afraid?
Basta! (that’s Italian for “Enough!”)