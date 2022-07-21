Ann Giannini, Livermore
Petition news. Hello Citizens. It is indeed a pleasure to bring you good news regarding a volunteer's experience collecting signatures for the ballot measure about the proposed Eden Housing development. Most people approached already signed the petition. 82 signatures were collected enthusiastically. Only 2 felt we don’t need a park. One felt the property should be designated as a homeless camp where they had close public transportation buses and the ACE train, also convenient banking and shopping downtown. Everyone else was very well informed and didn’t want another monster Legacy development. They were in favor of low-income housing. However, they firmly feel the proposed location is unacceptable and truly want a community park. Quite a few were unaware of the serious issue. However, when they saw the proposed plan forced on the community, they quickly signed. The signers were very grateful for our dedication.