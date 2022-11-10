Daryl R Carlson, Livermore
Apparently, the Downtown is not available to “Those People” because a fistful of affluent self-proclaimed civic leaders has deemed them not a good fit. So how, pray tell, do you get to be a good fit to be allowed in the Downtown?
After all, the land that once held the city’s least interesting Strip Mall is somehow Historical. Although the remains of England’s Richard III were not discovered under the old Railroad Depot, no gunfight at the OK Corral occurred, and the place labeled Blacksmith also fixed car mufflers, this is sacred ground that must be saved from society’s underachievers.
One of the candidates for Mayor apparently got the money for all of those prolific campaign signs from a SF sociopath, I mean billionaire, what does that say about the say about Livermore’s savior accepting outside influence? And what of the small group of elderly rich toddlers who want what they want because they want it and dump buckets of cash into the campaign, including PR-generated attack mailers, demeaning anyone who thinks that a land grant purchased for Affordable Housing should actually be used for that purpose and not a park.
Since a local group(s) has frequent trouble naming itself, I propose changing the Legacy Housing project to Codiroli Flats. The slabs of concrete were certainly ugly, but the place has improved in style, and it means that absolutely needed housing is available in the spring. Those who whine about the Canyon effect on the Downtown need to remember that Joan and Jean wanted a regional theater in the space reserved for people of reduced circumstance. How tall would a regional theater have been? As Mr. Rogers might ask, “Can you say hypocrite?”