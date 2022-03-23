Rion Causey, Livermore
I read with interest the article on the front page of the Independent last week about the City of Dublin supporting a renewable energy plan. Specifically, “businesses in Dublin may soon join their residential counterparts in buying renewable carbon free energy through East Bay Community Energy (EBCE)”. The EBCE Renewable 100 plan procures its electricity from a 50-50 mix of wind and solar at a cost higher than the current PG&E plans. Will the businesses of Dublin realize that opting into this plan will not change in any way where their electricity comes from? By the same token, do all the people in the East Bay that “get their electricity” from EBCE realize that they are getting exactly the same amount of energy from fossil fuels that those do that aren’t in EBCE. Smoke and mirrors. We all suck our energy from the grid. It doesn’t make one iota of difference in the fraction of “dirty” versus renewable energy you get just because you’re paying your bill to wind and solar sources. Maybe you can sleep a little better at night thinking you are being nice about renewable energy, but it is just a myth. The grid is the grid is the grid. Everyone making electricity, clean and dirty, helps energize the grid. I hope the business community of Dublin can see through the smoke and not participate in this sham. Too bad that many of the East Bay cities could not see this as well. I would imagine that PG&E is happy that someone else is paying for the expensive renewable energy on the grid, so they don’t have to.