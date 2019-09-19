Livermore Park is finished. Why are there continued arguments and requests for installing green grass and trees along with parking garages? Heck, the City proved it doesn’t like trees. It killed a bunch of them along L Street.
The city has spent millions of dollars to grade, surface and paint parking lines so we know where to park, and lights to find our parking. Fortunately, a small patch of unpaved ground was left so we can park our horse trailers. The park is done. We still have places to park our cars for the parades like we had before this need for a “be a big city planning group.” Go ahead, build that hotel on the west side of L Street. Livermore City killed all the trees on that side so it is wide open to a hotel company or homeless shelter.
What we should be doing is calling out PG&E for the constant sharp outages they have sent across our electricity lines over the last month. I count five outages so far – just enough to shut down computers, electronic clocks, alarm systems and TV cable boxes. By the way, who do we charge PG&E to purchase a replacement cable box that they ruined with these outages?
So give up on the ‘park’ on Railroad Avenue and get our money out of PG&E.