This past week I had the pleasure of trying out Livermore Police Department’s newest training method, a virtual simulation program that enables all Livermore’s police officers to practice responses to a wide variety of circumstances.
It is one thing to read about how to respond or even correctly identify how to respond in theory. VirTra enables Livermore’s police officers to practice how to speak and move to calm a situation, and how to—in the virtual world but real time—to deal with many people, including “helpful” bystanders.
VirTra also has a role in educating all of us. Police departments are frequently asked why assailants are shot in the back, after they have turned away from the conflict. This example demonstrated why.
I held my virtual gas-filled gun pointing down and watched as a scowling, red-shirted guy faced me, hands behind his back. I was not allowed to draw my gun unless and until he drew his—which he might or might not do.
But he did have a gun, which he drew, then shot me and ran off, all in one smooth motion, By the time I had lifted my gun to shoot (and miss) him, he was yards away. But even if I had hit him, the virtual shot had to hit him in the back. The inexorable laws of physics and human biology, laws we are most familiar with when driving a car, so dictate.
Two factors dictated that the shooter would be shot in the back. First, I was not allowed to lift my gun until after I saw his. That mattered because in the next scenario, the same guy lifted his hands in surrender. Had my gun been up, the odds of my shooting an innocent man would have been higher.
Second, once I was “shot,” human biology and reaction time dictated when the shot would hit the assailant (or not). Humans have little to no control over the speed the eye transmits information to the brain or how fast the brain signals the arm and hand to move. While practice matters, physics and biology also matter. And above all, creating the circumstances that minimize the odds that a lethal confrontation will occur. Which is what VirTra is enabling our police force to do.