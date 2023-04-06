According to the American psychologist, Abraham Maslow, in his 1943 papers, “A Theory of Human Motivation,” from my understanding, one doesn’t pilot a plane until many levels of personal security are reached -- mainly, having the resources, lifestyle, feasibility, relationships (pilot friends), time, and reasonable expectations of a return on investment that doesn’t include dying in a plane crash.
We know a guy who piloted his airplane, all over; used to, not anymore; sold it.
Like most people, I am damaged, and I like it.
I learned about Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs in community college. What a concept? Meaning, if I check off all the boxes like Jack White said in “Little Acorns,” life can be manageable. Here I am NOT quoting George Washington, but quoting Jack White, from Detroit, a singer-songwriter for THESE TIMES.
[Spoken Word Intro: Mort Crim] “When problems overwhelm us and sadness smothers us, where do we find the will and the courage to continue? Well, the answer may come in the caring voice of a friend, a chance encounter with a book, or from a personal faith. For Janet, help came from her faith, but it also came from a squirrel. Shortly after her divorce, Janet lost her father, then she lost her job; she had mounting money problems. But Janet not only survived, she worked her way out of despondency and now she says, life is good again. How could this happen? She told me that late one autumn day when she was at her lowest, she watched a squirrel storing up nuts for the winter; one at a time, he would take them to the nest. And she thought, if that squirrel can take care of himself with a harsh winter coming on, so can I. Once I broke my problems into small pieces, I was able to carry them, just like those acorns, one at a time.”
