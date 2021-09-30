Deborah McQueen, Livermore
On Sept. 23, PlaceWorks held a public meeting for the new 2045 General Plan. There were 53 people attending this very important event. Among the 53 attendees were 16 members of City staff, 6 members from PlaceWorks, 6 members pending nomination to the GPAC, 1 interpreter, and a paltry 24 from the rest of the poorly informed general public. Notices for this event only ran in the Independent the day of the meeting, thereby ensuring that virtually no one would be able to attend. Out of 90K people that live in Livermore, only .027% of the residents were represented to speak on some of the most important issues facing Livermore and its future. PlaceWorks will receive $2.8 million for their work over a three-year period, which equates to $2,700 a day. How is it possible that they neglected to adequately contact the public, whose tax dollars pay their fees, regarding the meeting on Sept. 23?
PlaceWorks’ primary job function is to communicate directly with the public in a meaningful manner and their first meeting missed that mark by a galactic mile. Citizens of Livermore should write the mayor and city council and complain about their tax dollars being poorly spent, and demand a second meeting with ample advance notice to the public, sent out through primary established news sources, such as newspapers and direct mail to each residents’ home (not NextDoor, Patch, or the Library bulletin board).
PlaceWorks was also awarded the prior contract for the General Plan 20 years ago, and handled the 2017 Downtown Livermore Public Outreach Plan. This is the same downtown plan that the City and Eden Housing are completely ignoring in their efforts to drop a 4-story building the size of a football field into downtown Livermore. The number one take-away from the meeting was the desire for open space in downtown. No one voiced support for tall 4-story buildings downtown (with the exception of John Marchand) and everyone wanted the character of Livermore to be preserved as a “small town atmosphere.”
The City is ignoring the results of the 2004 General Plan, and the 2017 Downtown Plan, so why should the public have any confidence that they will respect the findings from the 2045 General Plan? The City and Council are wasting hard-earned taxpayer dollars on fantasies that are as real as the “Easter bunny and the tooth fairy.”